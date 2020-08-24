'Dead' woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

DETROIT -- A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.

The Southfield fire department said paramedics tried to revive the 20-year-old woman for 30 minutes Sunday.

'Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life,' the department said.

'The Oakland County medical examiner's office was contacted and given the medical data,' the department said. 'The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.'

But then came a startling discovery at James H. Cole funeral home: The woman was alive.

'Our staff confirmed she was breathing" and called a Detroit emergency medical crew, the funeral home said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, WDIV-TV and The Detroit News reported. No other information on the location, her name or current condition was immediately available Monday.

'We couldn't believe it,' said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit fire department, who added that her heart rate was 80.