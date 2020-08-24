Grains higher, livestock mixed
Updated 8/24/2020 10:04 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. advanced .088 cent at $5.2620 a bushel; Sept. corn rose .044 cent at $3.2620 a bushel; Sept. oats gained .068 cent at $2.78 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up .028 cent at 9.04 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle fell .0172 cent at $1.0520 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .0198 cent $1.4358 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .001 cent at .5570 pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.