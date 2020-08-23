Betts homers twice as Dodgers pound Rockies 11-3

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, gets congratulations from Will Smith, after Betts hits a two-run home run, his second home run of the game, with Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, left, looking away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. The Dodgers won the game 11-3, hitting seven home runs against the Colorado Rockies. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in the Dodgers' seven-homer attack, powering Los Angeles past the Colorado Rockies 11-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, unbeaten in 11. They have won 11 of 12 games overall and own the best record in baseball at 22-8 at the halfway point of this abbreviated season.

Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Will Smith and Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles. Victor Gonzalez (1-0) earned his first major league victory.

Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard went deep for Colorado in its season-high seventh consecutive loss. Antonio Senzatela (3-1) allowed six runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

PADRES 5, ASTROS 3

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and San Diego completed a three-game series sweep.

The Padres have won seven straight, all against the two Texas teams. The Astros have lost three straight. They came in on an eight-game winning streak.

Tatis retreated into left field and jumped to rob George Springer of a hit for the second out of the eighth inning. Springer couldn't believe it, and reliever Craig Stammen (3-1) clapped for the 21-year-old star.

Tatis then led off the eighth with a single against Enoli Paredes (1-1), and Machado followed with a shot to right-center for his eighth.

In the fifth, Tatis made a spinning stop of Jose Altuve's grounder to start an inning-ending double play.

Emilio PagÃ¡n worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

CUBS 2, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO -- Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Cubs stopped the seven-game win streak by the White Sox.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.

JosÃ© Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night's 7-4 win.

Darvish (5-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. Jeremy Jeffress got four outs for his third save.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings in his first game against his former team.

CARDINALS 6, REDS 2

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping the Cardinals to the victory.

Harrison Bader also connected for St. Louis, which won three of four in the series. Molina, Carlson and Bader each finished with two RBIs.

The Cardinals scored the last six runs after Eugenio SuÃ¡rez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Reds.

Bader went deep for a two-run shot in the second after he also homered during Saturday's 3-0 win. Molina put St. Louis ahead to stay with an RBI single against Tyler Mahle (0-1) in the third.

GÃ©nesis Cabrera (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball for Tampa Bay, winning his major league debut.

Fleming (1-0) is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff.

John Curtiss worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to get his first career save.

Toronto starter Trent Thornton left after a scoreless inning with right elbow inflammation.

The AL East-leading Rays took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI single from pinch hitter JosÃ© MartÃ­nez, Austin Meadows' sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single by Brandon Lowe off Ryan Borucki (1-1).

Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for Toronto.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer for Minnesota, and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning.

Cruz connected on Trevor Rosenthal's 99-mph fastball for a solo shot that went an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth. The drive gave Minnesota a two-run lead and helped the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season.

Tyler Clippard (1-0) got the win with a perfect eighth. Rogers allowed an RBI single to Maikel Franco but retired Alex Gordon to complete his sixth save.

Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic (0-4) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 1

SEATTLE -- Kyle Lewis and Sam Haggerty homered and Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings, leading Seattle to the win.

The trio of rookies sent the Rangers to their eighth straight loss and helped the Mariners to their first series win and sweep of the season. Seattle has won five of six at home.

Dunn (2-1) earned his second career win, both coming against Texas. He struck out six and walked one.

Taylor Williams worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (0-5) permitted four runs and five hits in six innings.

Texas' losing streak is the longest in the major leagues this year.

PIRATES 5, BREWERS 4

PITTSBURGH -- Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping Pittsburgh complete a three-game series sweep.

Polanco connected off David Phelps (2-3) for his fourth homer and finished 2 for 3 with a walk. It was Polanco's second two-hit game in as many days, lifting his batting average from .085 to .151.

The Pirates nearly doubled their season win total in one weekend. They entered the series with a 4-17 record, worst in the major leagues.

Chris Stratton (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Richard Rodriguez worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

Justin Smoak had two hits and three RBIs for Milwaukee, including a two-run homer that gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead in the sixth.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 4

BALTIMORE -- Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc, and the Orioles beat the Red Sox to earn a split of the four-game series.

Anthony Santander stretched his hitting streak to 18 games for the Orioles, who climbed back to .500 (14-14) with their second straight win following a six-game skid.

After Boston's Kevin Pillar homered on the game's second pitch, LeBlanc faced three more batters before leaving with left elbow stiffness. Eshelman (2-0) then came in and worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Tanner Scott gave up a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the ninth before getting the final out for his first career save.

Boston's Zack Godley (0-3) allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 4

CLEVELAND -- Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, leading Detroit to the victory.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner connected for solo drives for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.

CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez belted his 12th career leadoff homer for the Indians. Greg Allen hit a three-run drive in the ninth off closer Joe JimÃ©nez before JosÃ© Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco (2-3) allowed four runs in a season-low 3 1/3 innings.

Norris (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3

WASHINGTON -- AnÃ­bal SÃ¡nchez pitched seven effective innings for Washington, and Trea Turner drove in three runs.

SÃ¡nchez (1-3) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. The veteran right-hander went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his first three starts this month.

Turner went 3 for 3 and scored two runs. Rookie Luis Garcia also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games.

Corey Dickerson homered for Miami for the second straight day. Humberto MejÃ­a (0-2) allowed four runs, two earned, and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports