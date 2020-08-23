 

4 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/23/2020 7:00 AM

ANKARA, Turkey -- Four people have died in floods caused by heavy rain along Turkey's Black Sea coastline, the interior minister said Sunday.

A further 11 people were missing after flooding around the mountain town of Dereli in Giresun province.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'So far, 127 of our citizens have been rescued in search and rescue (efforts),' Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said while visiting the town.

One of the dead was a police officer whose vehicle was swept away by the floods.

Television footage showed vehicles and debris being carried by floodwater along the main road of Dereli, which lies around 12 miles (20 kilometers) inland. Soylu said 118 villages in the region had been cut off.

Heavy rain along the Black Sea coast on Saturday evening also saw apartment buildings evacuated after landslides in Rize province, 110 miles (180 kilometers) east of Giresun.

Meteorologists forecast heavy storms in Giresun and the neighboring provinces of Trabzon, Rize and Artvin for later Sunday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 