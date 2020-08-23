 

13 die in Peru disco stampede after police lockdown raid

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/23/2020 7:28 AM

LIMA, Peru -- Thirteen people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the country's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday.

The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

People tried to escape through a door, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities.

