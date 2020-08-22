Tatum and the Celtics try to clinch series against Philadelphia

Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -8.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Celtics won the last matchup 102-94. Kemba Walker scored 24 points to help lead Boston to the win and Joel Embiid recorded 30 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 28-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA allowing only 108.4 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Celtics are 9-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston is ninth in the league scoring 113.6 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 47.7% and averaging 23 points. Tobias Harris is averaging 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 7.4 rebounds and averages 8.1 points. Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 45.9% shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 42.0% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Glenn Robinson III: out (oblique), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

Celtics: Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.