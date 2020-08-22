Golden Knights open playoff series against the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Vegas and Vancouver begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks to open the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Vegas and Vancouver tied the regular season series 1-1.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

The Canucks are 11-8-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Vancouver leads the the Western Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists. Shea Theodore has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 27 goals and has 72 points. Bo Horvat has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.0 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Canucks: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 6.2 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.