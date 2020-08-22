Dolphins' Fitzpatrick returns to camp after 1-day absence
Updated 8/22/2020 8:30 AM
MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons.
Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances Friday in Fitzpatrick's absence, coach Brian Flores said.
'I thought they both made some good throws,' he said. "They both made some not-so-good throws."
Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami's most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.