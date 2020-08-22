Dolphins' Fitzpatrick returns to camp after 1-day absence

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is missing practice for personal reasons. Fitzpatrick's absence left Rosen and top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa to take snaps Friday. Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is missing practice for personal reasons. Fitzpatrick's absence left top draft pick Tagovailoa and quarterback Josh Rosen to take snaps Friday. Associated Press

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons.

Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances Friday in Fitzpatrick's absence, coach Brian Flores said.

'I thought they both made some good throws,' he said. "They both made some not-so-good throws."

Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami's most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL