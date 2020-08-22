Cubs 3B Kris Bryant goes on IL with finger injury

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) catches a fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson during the seventh inning of Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant can't make the catch on a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez in the fifth inning in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. Hernandez was safe at first base. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Saturday night with a sprained finger on his left hand.

Bryant also got an injection for his ailing left wrist on Tuesday. The injuries occurred when he made a diving attempt on CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez's flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland on Aug. 12.

The 2016 NL MVP hasn't played since Monday's doubleheader split against St. Louis. The IL move is retroactive to Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Bryant is batting just .177 with 20 strikeouts in 14 games.

About three hours before Saturday night's game with the White Sox, Cubs manager David Ross said the hope was the team could avoid putting Bryant on the IL.

The team did not announce a corresponding roster move.

___

