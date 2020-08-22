Trout drives in 3 as Angels beat Athletics 4-3

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout swings for a two run double off Oakland Athletics' Chris Bassitt in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland 4-3 Saturday to snap the Athletics' nine-game home winning streak.

The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson's sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning, which had Angels reliever Ty Buttrey clapping his glove in gratitude. Buttrey got six outs for his second save.

Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Matt Andriese (1-1) relieved Griffin Canning in the fifth and pitched 2 1/3 innings for his first win with Los Angeles.

Matt Chapman homered for AL West-leading Oakland. Chris Bassitt (2-1) permitted four runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RAYS 2, BLUE JAYS 1, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pinch hitter Kevin Kiermaier singled in the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay ended Toronto's six-game winning streak.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth and it stayed 1-all until each team began the 10th with an automatic runner on second base.

After Anthony Banda (1-0) got Travis Shaw to ground into an inning-ending double play in the top half, the Rays won it.

A groundout and walk put runners at the corners. Kiermaier batted for Michael Brosseau and singled off Anthony Bass (1-1).

The Blue Jays were bidding for their first seven-game winning streak since 2016.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano homered, leading Minnesota to the road win.

Randy Dobnak (5-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, continuing his brilliant start to the season. The former undrafted free agent gave up a homer to Alex Gordon but otherwise kept dodging trouble on a hot, humid night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals' Brady Singer (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings in his third straight start against Minnesota.

PIRATES 12, BREWERS 5

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, powering the Pirates to the victory.

Pittsburgh collected 14 hits for the second straight day, good enough for its first win streak since last September. Gregory Polanco had a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Derek Holland (1-1) surrendered one run in five innings in his 300th major league appearance.

Keston Hiura and Jedd Gyorko homered for Milwaukee. Josh Lindblom (1-1) gave up three runs in four innings as the Brewers lost for the fourth time in five games.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 4, GAME 1

WASHINGTON -- Kyle Finnegan kicked off a perfect performance by Washington's bullpen and Trea Turner scored two runs, helping the Nationals beat the Marlins in the first game of a doubleheader.

Finnegan (1-0) struck out Jorge Alfaro to escape a bases-loaded jam he inherited from Max Scherzer, earning his first major league win. Tanner Rainey pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, and Daniel Hudson earned his sixth save with a perfect seventh.

Scherzer surrendered four runs while throwing 108 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. It was the third time in six starts the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed at least four runs.

Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer for Miami. Daniel Castano (0-2) recorded only one out in his third major league start, yielding two runs.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1

CLEVELAND -- Triston McKenzie struck out 10 in his major league debut and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth to lift Cleveland.

McKenzie (1-0) went six innings, allowing two hits on a Willi Castro homer and a Jeimer Candelario double. The 23-year-old right-hander notched his first strikeout on three pitches to Miguel Cabrera in the first.

Santana's two-out double came off reliever John Schreiber and gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead and Roberto Perez followed with an RBI single. Carlos Santana had a sacrifice fly in the seventh and CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez singled in the Indians' final run in the eighth.

Matthew Boyd (0-4) pitched a season-high 5 1/3 innings for Detroit but remained winless in seven starts dating to Sept. 22, 2019.

Francisco Lindor and HernÃ¡ndez each had three hits for Cleveland, which has won 21 of its last 22 games against Detroit.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 0

ST. LOUIS -- Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major league win to lead St. Louis.

Kim gave up three hits, walked none and struck out three. This was his third game for St. Louis and second start.

Cardinals relievers John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos combined for three innings. Gallegos earned his first save by retiring all four batters he faced.

Harrison Bader homered on Wade Miley's first pitch of the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. The homer snapped a season-long homerless streak of 39 1/3 innings by Reds pitching.

Tommy Edman's two-run single put the Cardinals ahead in the third.

Miley (0-3) gave up three runs in a season-high five innings. He had failed to survive the second inning in his first two starts.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 5

ATLANTA -- Adam Duvall and Atlanta spoiled Brandon Workman's debut with Philadelphia.

Workman, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday, entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He promptly surrendered a two-run double to Matt Adams, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 lead.

After Bryce Harper hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth, the Braves handed Workman (0-1) a loss in the bottom half. With two out and the bases loaded, Duvall ended the game with a single back up the middle.

On the play before Duvall's hit, the winning run was wiped out by a video review. Shortstop Didi Gregorius threw home on Travis d'Arnaud's grounder. Umpire Chad Whitson called pinch runner Alex Jackson safe before a review showed catcher J.T. Realmuto tagged the plate.

Harper also hit the second-longest homer of his career in the first inning of the Phillies' fifth consecutive loss. His sacrifice fly in the ninth drove in Neil Walker, who slid in safely despite a strong throw by rookie left fielder Cristian Pache.

It was the first blown lead in five tries for Braves closer Mark Melancon.

Hector Neris, whose role as Philadelphia's closer is in question, gave up two hits, including a run-scoring single by Marcell Ozuna, and a walk to open the eighth.

