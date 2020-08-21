 

LA Galaxy seeks first win of the season, takes on Los Angeles FC

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/21/2020 7:00 AM

LA Galaxy (0-3-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-0-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims for its first victory of the season when it visits Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC went 21-4-9 overall and 13-1-3 at home during the 2019 season. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.5 goals on 6.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Galaxy went 16-15-3 overall a season ago while going 11-5-1 on the road. Los Angeles scored 63 goals last season and recorded 46 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 6-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela.

Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 