Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake in conference matchup

Real Salt Lake (1-1-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake visits the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play.

The Rapids compiled a 12-16-6 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 9-6-2 in home games. Colorado scored 58 goals a season ago and registered 36 assists.

Real Salt Lake finished 16-13-5 overall a season ago while going 12-4-1 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

Real Salt Lake: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.