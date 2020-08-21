 

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Texas

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

  • Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

    Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2020 11:39 AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said.

Corpus Christi Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the explosion happened after a barge in the water hit the pipeline.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Six people were transported to a hospital, Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper. Details about the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released. Two additional people refused treatment, Rocha said.

'We're trying to get a headcount of everybody that may have been involved or anybody who may have been around when the incident occurred,' Rocha said.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city. Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 