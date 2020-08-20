Jags place Oliver on IR, ending his season prematurely again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed tight end Josh Oliver on injured reserve Thursday, prematurely ending his season for the second consecutive year.

Oliver broke his left foot while running during a non-contract drill Sunday and had surgery two days later. The Jaguars could have kept him on the roster until final cuts and moved him to IR with a designation to return later in the season. Instead, they chose to end the second-year pro's season in August.

Oliver played in just four games last year, starting one and finishing with three receptions for 15 yards. The third-round draft pick from San Jose State missed the first six games because of a strained hamstring and landed on IR for the final six because of a back injury.

'He has a lot of talent, and I feel so bad for him that he hasn't been able to showcase that talent,' Jaguars tight end coach Ron Middleton said. "The few practices that we had before he got hurt this year, you really saw some things. ... He's got talent and he's a good person, and usually good things happen to good people.'

Also Thursday, the Jaguars activated running back Ryquell Armstead and rookie offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms from the team's COVID-19 list. The team has one player currently on the coronavirus list: offensive lineman Ryan Pope.

And rookie linebacker/defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall pick in the draft, practiced for the first time during camp.

