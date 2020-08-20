Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask

ATLANTA -- A former Navy SEAL who has said he killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight.

Robert O'Neill tweeted about his ban on Thursday, and the airline confirmed the action.

'Part of every customer's commitment prior to traveling on Delta is the requirement to acknowledge our updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask," the airline said in a statement. "Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future.'

All major U.S. airlines require passengers to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Delta says it has banned more than 100 passengers for violating the rule.

O'Neill posted a selfie showing himself, with no mask, on a Delta Connection flight Wednesday from Minneapolis to Newark, New Jersey. Other passengers in the photo, including a man across the aisle who was wearing a Marine Corps hat, were wearing masks. The tweet was later deleted.

In another tweet Thursday, O'Neill said, 'Thank God it wasn't @Delta flying us in when we killed bin Laden... we weren't wearing masks...'

O'Neill first said in 2014 that he fired the shots that killed bin Laden during a 2011 raid on the terrorist's compound in Pakistan. The U.S. government has neither confirmed nor denied the account. O'Neill later wrote a book about his time in the SEALs. He has 375,000 followers on Twitter.