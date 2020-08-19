Civale goes distance, Indians beat Bucs 6-1 for 5th straight

Cleveland Indians' Tyler Naquin, center, is greeted by Jose Ramirez, left, and Franmil Reyes (32) after all three scored on a double by Domingo Santana off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Tyler Bashlor during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, right, trots home as umpire Tripp Gibson watches after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Civale struck out six and didn't issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Cleveland Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old Civale allowed five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with Josh Bell's sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Carlos Santana broke open a scoreless game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing double in the eighth as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500 (15-9).

Santana turned on a full-count cutter from reliever Dovydas Neverauskas (0-3) and sent it over the right-field seats for his third home run of the season.

Pittsburgh's National League-worst batting average dropped to .211 when it failed to muster much of anything against Civale. The Pirates have dropped 13 of 15 and their 4-16 record is the worst in the major leagues.

METS 5, MARLINS 3

MIAMI -- Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Mets beat Miami for the third night in a row.

Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and left with a lead, but Miami scored against the Mets' bullpen on a wild pitch and two bases-loaded walks for a 3-all tie going into the ninth.

Brandon Nimmo walked with two out against Miami closer Brandon Kintzler (1-2), and Conforto hit his fourth homer to center field, a shot estimated at 425 feet.

DeGrom struck out seven, walked none, allowed four hits and departed after throwing 91 pitches. Edwin Diaz (1-0) walked in a run in the eighth but pitched a perfect ninth,.

The Marlins have lost five games in a row to fall to 9-9.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK -- Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and streaking Tampa Bay beat the Yankees, taking advantage of a costly error by reliever Zack Britton.

Jalen Beeks pitched out of a ninth-inning jam and Tampa Bay got home runs from slumping hitters Ji-Man Choi and Mike Zunino off Gerrit Cole, who struck out 10 in a no-decision.

Tampa Bay has won four straight and 10 of 11 to move within a half-game of the AL East-leading Yankees. The Rays (16-9) have taken five of six in the season series.

Pete Fairbanks (3-1) claimed the win. Britton (0-2) took the loss.

ASTROS 13, ROCKIES 6

DENVER -- Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and Houston beat Colorado for its seventh straight win.

Carlos Correa homered among his three hits, and George Springer and Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston. The Astros had a season-high 20 hits to back a strong outing from Framber Valdez (2-2).

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman left the game with a leg injury after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning.

Valdez held the Rockies to a run and five hits through seven innings before faltering in the eighth. He left after allowing three runs, just one earned run, on seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.

Ryan Castellani (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE -- Randal Grichuk hit two home runs, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep of fading Baltimore.

Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games.

Baltimore has lost four in a row and five of six following a six-game winning streak. Tommy Milone (1-3) pitched well over six innings - except for the two homers he yielded to Grichuk.

Tanner Roark (2-1) gave up one earned run in five innings and Rafael Dolis worked the ninth for his first save.

RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 3

BOSTON -- Boston ended its nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs in a win over Philadelphia.

Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.

Red Sox starter Kyle Hart allowed two runs with four walks and five strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in an opener role. Austin Brice (1-0) struck out two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Phil Gosselin, Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins each had an RBI for Philadelphia. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-3) surrendered four runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three over 4 1/3 innings. Philadelphia had won four straight.

CARDINALS 9, CUBS 3, Game 1

CUBS 4, CARDINALS 2, Game 2

CHICAGO -- David Bote hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh and final inning, Adbert Alzolay pitched five solid innings in his season debut as Chicago earned a split with St. Louis.

St. Louis' Brad Miller hit a tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth against Jeremy Jeffress (2-1). But the Cubs quickly answered.

Andrew Miller (0-1) took the loss as Cubs picked up their third win in four games.

In the opener, Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and St. Louis held Chicago to two hits.

Jack Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh. Tyler Webb (1-1) got four outs and the Cardinals got back to winning after dropping two straight to the NL Central leaders.

Carpenter drove a rope to center in the first against Alec Mills (2-2) for his second career grand slam. Tommy Edman had three hits and Kolten Wong scored four runs.

Tyler Webb (1-1) got four outs and the Cardinals got back to winning after dropping two straight to the NL Central leaders.

ROYALS 4, REDS 0, Game 1

REDS 5, ROYALS 0, Game 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, and Cincinnati earned a doubleheader split with Kansas City.

Bauer allowed only a single by Adalberto Mondesi in the fifth inning. He walked three and struck out nine, lowering his ERA to 0.68.

In his first major league start in more than a year, Matt Harvey (0-1) threw 54 pitches in three innings and allowed two homers, both in the third. He gave up three runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

In the opener, Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak, leading Kansas City past Cincinnati.

Keller (3-0) held the Reds without a hit until Tucker Barnhart looped a single into center field to begin the sixth. He gave up three hits, struck out five and walked Jesse Winker three times -- his only walks in 6 2/3 innings.

Luis Castillo (0-3) allowed three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu hit a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, Edwin Encarnacion followed with his second solo shot of the game to lift the Chicago over Detroit as the White Sox won their fourth straight.

Abreu lofted the first pitch he faced from Gregory Soto (0-1) just over the wall in right to give Chicago a 4-3 lead with one out. Encarnacion then sent a drive to left-center for his 37th career multi-homer game, sealing the Tigers' eighth loss in row.

Evan Marshall (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Alex Colome followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save.

Jeimer Candelario had a three-run homer in the fifth for Detroit.

BREWERS 9, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee's four homers, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat Minnesota.

AvisaÃ­l GarcÃ­a, Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura also homered as Milwaukee tied a season high in runs and home runs. The Brewers also earned seven walks.

Anderson (1-2) posted his longest outing of the season, giving up five hits and a run with five strikeouts.

Minnesota left-hander Rich Hill (1-1) allowed four runs, four hits, and three walks in 2 2/3 innings after being reinstated from the injured list.

