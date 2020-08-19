5 Things to Know for Today

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside battle for possession during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Associated Press

In this video grab provided by the Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya campaign office via the Associated Press Television, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the presidential elections makes an address from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, called on Europe to support 'the awakening of Belarus,' and called on European leaders to show political support. (Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya campaign office vis AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, watches President Barack Obama, center, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. Democrats hoping to create a surge of enthusiasm behind Joe Biden's presidential bid will look to Wednesday's convention headliners to broaden the party's focus from a rebuke of President Donald Trump to a message of change. Former President Barack Obama has top billing for the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention. Associated Press

Workers from Brazil's state-run environment agency IBAMA check an area consumed by fire near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Experts say the blazes are pushing the world's largest rainforest toward a tipping point, after which it will cease to generate enough rainfall to sustain itself. Associated Press

In this image from video, Jill Biden is joined by her husband, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, after speaking during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP) Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN GETS THE NOD Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee, with the former vice president receiving overwhelming support during his party's all-virtual national convention.

2. GROUNDBREAKING TRIO Barack Obama has top billing for the third night of the Democrats' convention, with Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's history-making running mate, and Hillary Clinton also scheduled to speak.

3. LARGEST RAINFOREST AT RISK AGAIN This year's burning season could determine whether Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an avid supporter of bringing more farming and ranching to the Amazon, is willing and able to halt the fires.

4. CHALLENGER'S PLEA FOR SUPPORT The Belarusian opposition leader has called on European leaders not to recognize 'fraudulent elections' that extended the rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country.

5. BUCKS AND LAKERS SUFFER UPSETS Milwaukee and Los Angeles lost their NBA playoff openers, the first time both conference No. 1 seeds have been beaten by the No. 8s to start their postseasons since 2003.