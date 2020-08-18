Hornets suspend radio broadcaster for tweeting racial slur

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account.

Focke used the slur while Tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.

Focke wrote on Twitter that 'I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don't know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every since. I'm truly sorry that this happened an I apologize to those I offended.'

The Hornets said in a released statement on Twitter that they are investigating the matter.

'The Hornets are aware of the social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,' the team statement read. 'As an organization we do not condone this type of language.'

___

