Lowe, Meadows lead Rays to a 6-3 win over Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margo, right, celebrates with second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) after the Rays' 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays Brandon Lowe follows through on his third-inning, three-run home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in New York. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, right, and home plate umpire Chad Fairchild watch from behind the plate. Associated Press

Brandon Lowe homered for the fifth time in six games, Austin Meadows also connected and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 6-3 Tuesday night.

The second-place Rays cut their deficit to 1 1/2 games in the opener of this three-game set. Tampa Bay has won four of five in the season series.

Luke Voit hit his third homer in two days and Gary SÃ¡nchez also went deep, but New York ended a six-game winning streak and dropped to 10-1 at Yankee Stadium this season.

Kevin Kiermaier lined a one-out triple in the third inning and scored on a hit by nine-hole hitter Michael Perez. Meadows followed with a base hit, and then Lowe drilled a three-run shot to center off Masahiro Tanaka (0-1) for a 4-0 lead.

Tanaka was charged with six runs - five earned - and eight hits over four innings.

Blake Snell (2-0) allowed three runs, four hits and two walks.

Nick Anderson and Chaz Roe combined for a scoreless eighth and ninth, with Roe converting his first save opportunity.

DODGERS 2, MARINERS 1

LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager singled home Austin Barnes with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the Dodgers beat Seattle for their seventh consecutive victory.

Barnes scored both runs for the Dodgers, who improved to an NL-best 18-7 and sent the Mariners to their seventh straight defeat.

The catcher walked and stole his first base of the season before Seager drove him in with a two-out drive through the shift in right.

Tony Gonsolin threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Dodgers. He had an impressive duel with Marco Gonzales, who struck out nine in seven innings of five-hit ball for the Mariners.

Justin Turner had an RBI single in the sixth inning off Gonzales. Seattle tied it on Tim Lopes' RBI groundout in the seventh, rallying against the Dodgers' bullpen.

The Dodgers manufactured the go-ahead run against Dan Altavilla (1-2) with a timely steal by Barnes. That set up the latest big hit by Seager, who homered in each of the Dodgers' two previous games.

Blake Treinen (2-1) got five outs on just 16 pitches for the win.

PADRES 6, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and San Diego, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat Texas.

Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer against his former team and five Padres relievers combined for six scoreless innings to close out the victory.

Tatis fueled a 14-4 rout Monday with a grand slam and seven RBIs. His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Texas manager Chris Woodward and the Rangers over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball's unwritten rules. Rookie Ian Gibaut relieved after the slam and his first pitch was fastball behind Manny Machado. Gibaut was suspended three games by Major League Baseball and appealed the penalty, keeping him eligible. Woodward was suspended one game and sat out, with bench coach Don Wakamatsu running the team.

Tatis finished with two hits and a stolen base.

Four of Texas' five hits off seven Padres pitchers came in the fourth inning, including Joey Gallo's three-run homer.

Craig Stammen (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings. Cal Quantrill got the final out for his first big league save.

METS 8, MARLINS 3

MIAMI -- Brandon Nimmo had three hits and two RBIs, leading New York to its second straight win over Miami.

Nimmo went 3-for-5 and finished a double short of hitting for the cycle. He hit the first of three solo homers for New York, which had four home runs on Monday. The Mets have scored 19 runs in their last two games.

The Marlins (9-8) lost their fourth straight and for the seventh time in nine games since their 7-1 start.

J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario also homered for the Mets (11-14), who broke the game open with four runs in the eighth inning.

Justin Wilson (1-1) earned the win and Marlins rookie Humberto Mejia (0-1) took the loss.

ASTROS 2, ROCKIES 1, 11 inn.

HOUSTON -- Myles Straw's RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted Houston over Colorado and extended the Astros' winning streak to a season-high six games.

The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela.

The right-handers had nearly identical lines: They both went eight innings, allowed just three singles and walked none. Greinke struck out seven for Houston, one more than Senzatela.

After both teams scored in the 10th, Abraham Toro started Houston's 11th on second base and the Rockies intentionally walked pinch-hitter Carlos Correa. A sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Garrett Stubbs moved up the runners and Straw singled to left field off Jairo DÃ­az (0-1).

Andre Scrubb (1-0) walked one in a scoreless 11th for the win.

The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row. The Rockies have dropped five of their last six.

GIANTS 8, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the Angels.

Yastrzemski hit his first leadoff homer when he drove Dylan Bundy's fastball into the right-field stands four pitches into the game.

Sandoval broke a 1-1 tie in the second with a two-run shot to right-center for his first extra-base hit of the season.

Tommy La Stella homered and Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels, who have dropped five of six.

La Stella evened the game at 1 with a homer to right-center in the first inning off Trevor Cahill. It was the second baseman's second HR in two at-bats after he had a two-run walkoff shot in Monday night's 8-6 victory.

Cahill gave up one run and four hits with four strikeouts. Jarlin Garcia (1-1) retired the side in the eighth to get the win.

Bundy (3-2) allowed four runs, four hits and four walks with a strikeout in four innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, ATHLETICS 1

PHOENIX -- Nick Ahmed homered and had five RBIs, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and Arizona stretched its winning streak to six games with a win over Oakland.

The Diamondbacks put the game out of reach right away, batting around each of the first two innings to complete their first undefeated homestand since Aug. 25-31, 2017.

Ahmed hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas (2-2) in the first inning and had a two-run single in the second. Kole Calhoun also homered off Montas and Weaver (1-4) allowed a run on three hits, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.

The A's had four hits - one after the second inning - and struck out 13 times.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports