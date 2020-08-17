Toronto FC and Vancouver meet in cross-conference matchup

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-3-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (2-0-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps in non-conference play.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-10-11 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 9-4-4 in home matches. Toronto FC scored 67 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Whitecaps went 8-16-10 overall and 5-7-5 on the road during the 2019 season. Vancouver scored 37 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 59.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: None listed.

Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Janio Bikel, Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.