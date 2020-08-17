 

Bengals CB Trae Waynes has surgery on chest muscle

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition.

The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Bengals released former first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick after a 2-14 season and reconfigured their secondary. They also took quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

'We'll let that process play out,' coach Zac Taylor said after practice, declining to say when Waynes might be ready to play again.

Receiver A.J. Green sat out the end of practice after tweaking a leg muscle. Taylor said it was precautionary. The Bengals used their franchise tag on Green, who missed all last season with an ankle injury.

