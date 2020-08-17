 

'BE 2.0': Business writer Jim Collins updates his first book

Updated 8/17/2020 7:31 AM

NEW YORK -- Million-selling business author Jim Collins is updating his debut book for the 21st century.

The new edition of 'Beyond Entrepreneurship: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company' will be released Dec. 1, Portfolio announced Monday. The new book is called 'BE 2.0: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company." It will include four new chapters and five new essays.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The original work, co-authored by Bill Lazier, came out in 1992. (Lazier died in 2005).

''BE 2.0' will provide a singular reading experience, presenting a unified vision of company creation that will fascinate not only Jim's millions of dedicated readers worldwide, but also introduce a new generation to his remarkable work,' according to Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Collins is best known for 'Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap '» And Others Don't," which came out in 2001 and has sold more than 2 million copies.

