'BE 2.0': Business writer Jim Collins updates his first book

This book cover image released by Portfolio shows "BE 2.0: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company' by Jim Collins and Bill Lazier. The new edition of the original work, co-authored by Lazier, which came out in 1992, will be released Dec. 1. (Portfolio via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Million-selling business author Jim Collins is updating his debut book for the 21st century.

The new edition of 'Beyond Entrepreneurship: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company' will be released Dec. 1, Portfolio announced Monday. The new book is called 'BE 2.0: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company." It will include four new chapters and five new essays.

The original work, co-authored by Bill Lazier, came out in 1992. (Lazier died in 2005).

''BE 2.0' will provide a singular reading experience, presenting a unified vision of company creation that will fascinate not only Jim's millions of dedicated readers worldwide, but also introduce a new generation to his remarkable work,' according to Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Collins is best known for 'Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap '» And Others Don't," which came out in 2001 and has sold more than 2 million copies.