Boston takes on Carolina with 2-1 series lead

Boston Bruins (44-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 3-1.

The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in conference matchups. Carolina is seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

The Bruins are 26-9-9 in Eastern Conference play. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 57 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 38 goals and has 66 points. Justin Williams has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 48 goals and has 95 points. Brad Marchand has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (lower body).

Bruins: David Pastrnak: day to day (unfit to participate).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.