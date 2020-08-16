Golden Knights aim to secure series win over the Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, seventh in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vegas leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Chicago Blackhawks in game four. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 2-1.

The Blackhawks are 19-20-6 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 in conference matchups. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 33 goals and has 84 points. Dominik Kubalik has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Shea Theodore has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blackhawks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.