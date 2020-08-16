Nuggets face Jazz to open playoffs

Utah Jazz (44-28, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -3; over/under is 218

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Denver and Utah meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets face the Utah Jazz in game one of the Western Conference first round.

The Nuggets are 12-2 against division opponents. The Jazz are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Utah is 29-10 when outrebounding opponents

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hip).

Jazz: Emmanuel Mudiay: day to day (left knee), Mike Conley: day to day (right knee), Rudy Gobert: day to day (low back), Ed Davis: day to day (knee).

