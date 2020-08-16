Waller hoping for encore to breakout season with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Darren Waller has become many things since joining the Raiders organization.

A well-rounded tight end, a leader on and off the field, an inspiration to his teammates and fans, and now, a bargain.

When Kansas City's Travis Kelce and San Francisco's George Kittle signed big contract extensions last week, Las Vegas was elated with the four-year, $29.8 million contract they have with Waller.

'We think he's a superstar,' coach Jon Gruden said. 'He never comes off the field and some of the things we ask him to do are astonishing. He's a big part of every package that we have. We think he's a great tight end.

'I know two tight ends got paid a lot of money (Thursday), we're happy to have our guy. He can do it all. He can block. He can run any route. He's got great stamina.'

He also has a full season under his belt, finally.

After missing the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the substance-abuse policy, and then being suspended for one year without pay as a repeat offender in 2017, Waller was signed by the Raiders off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad in late 2018 and started all 16 games in 2019.

He had a breakout season for the Raiders, catching 90 passes for 1,145 yards - both ranking top 15 in the league.

And by keeping focused on the basics, Waller is pushing himself for an even bigger 2020.

'Last offseason, I feel like I got a lot better just by focusing on simple things, letting those things stack and turn into consistency,' said Waller, who had three TDs last season. 'So now it's just like the smallest things ... the small details. I can get the big picture things, but my mind can stray from the small details at times so it's just staying on them at times.'

That mentality has carried over away from the football field. Waller just celebrated three years of being sober, and the maturation level for the 27-year-old is what has impressed Gruden the most.

'He had a dark portion of his life there for a while that not a lot of people come back from,' Gruden said. 'And I hope a lot young people out there get the real story behind Waller. You can beat addiction if you just listen to Darren Waller and how he did it. He is a great source of, I think, leadership and proof that you can be great even though you've had some really dark times.'

Waller reflected when he wasn't worth looking up to, or didn't provide any inspiration, in particular to his younger fans. Now, in what he feels is a blend of new beginnings - sobriety, his career with the Raiders, the team moving to Las Vegas - the sky's the limit for a do-it-all tight end who survived rock bottom.

'I can really step into my calling and write my own story and be of service to other people in the process and inspire people,' Waller said. 'Me being clean is me breaking generational curses in my family. It's changing what's cool among young people. I know a lot of people are looking to me for inspiration so that gives me extra energy.'

Adding to his inspiration both on and off the field has been the addition of tight end Jason Witten. The 38-year-old veteran has seemingly taken Waller under his wing and is already lending an influence. Such as Sunday during practice, when different groups converged during special teams drills.

Alone on a far corner of the practice field, Witten and Waller met for a five-minute briefing, mentor and mentee learning from one another.

'There is no limit to what he can accomplish in this league,' Witten said. 'He's big, he's long, he's athletic, he's extremely fast, but he's just got great feel and understanding. You see the way he studies it and what he wants out of this year and his career, and I think he's going to be a star. He's already a star, but I don't think there is a limit to what he can achieve in this league at the tight end position.'

