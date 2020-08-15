White Sox reliever Ian Hamilton (shoulder) on injured list
CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder.
The White Sox also transferred utilityman Leury GarcÃa (sprained left thumb) to the 45-day injured list. Veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert was brought up from Chicago's alternate training site in Schaumburg, and left-hander Bernardo Flores was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis.
Hamilton has no record and a 4.50 ERA in four appearances this season. The IL move was made retroactive to Wednesday, a day after he recorded one out and was charged with two runs in an 8-4 victory at Detroit.
