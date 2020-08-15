Teichmann to Lexington final; beats player who upset Serena

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jil Teichmann reached the third final of her career by beating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2 Saturday at the Top Seed Open, the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 116th-ranked Rogers, who is from South Carolina, was coming off a quarterfinal upset of Serena Williams on Friday.

It is the first hard-court final for Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland who won two titles on clay in 2019.

In Sunday's final, she will face 16-year-old Coco Gauff or Jennifer Brady.

Teichmann has yet to drop a set in the tuneup tournament for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 31 in New York.

As for her 2-0 record in past WTA finals, Teichmann said: 'That doesn't mean anything, (but) for sure, I'm going to the final confident.'

She broke Rogers to open the second set Saturday and then faced one key moment while serving up 3-2. Teichmann was down love-40, but erased each of those three break points, held serve and didn't drop another game.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports