AP PHOTOS: Masks hold images of pandemic, Hong Kong protests

This combination of photos shows Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a variety of face masks he made to protect against the coronavirus in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. With little theater work because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kok has found a way to turn the now ubiquitous face mask into a creative opportunity. Since February, he has created more than 170 face masks inspired both by the pandemic and Hong Kong's political problems - not for actual use but as pieces of art. Associated Press

Face masks are seen on the table in studio by Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a spiky green mask which is a 3D visualisation of corona virus in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask covered in blue artificial flowers which he made on Valentine's Day this February in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask made by a white paper in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask made from Chinese bamboo steamer in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask made from takeaway container in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask designed as traditional clown face and bow tie costume in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask made by a rubber yellow duck in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask made by a paper tiger use for villain hitting in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask inspired by the decoration of Thai temple to Kok's face in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask designed with a stuffed glove stuck on it, representing a hand over his mouth, looking scared, in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask decorated with many different fruits in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a face mask at his studio in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, is making a face mask at his studio in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.