This Date in Baseball-Aug 15

Aug. 15

1905 - Rube Waddell of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a five-inning no-hit game to beat the St. Louis Browns 2-0.

1914 - Brooklyn's Jake Daubert set an NL record with four sacrifices in the second game of a doubleheader against Philadelphia.

1916 - In a classic pitching duel, Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox beat Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators 1-0 in 13 innings at Fenway Park.

1945 - The Cubs routed the Brooklyn Dodgers 20-6 at Ebbets Field. Paul Gillespie knocked in six runs with two home runs and a single for Chicago.

1955 - Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves hit a home run off Mel Wright of the St. Louis Cardinals to give Spahn a homer in every NL park.

1975 - Baltimore manager Earl Weaver was ejected twice by umpire Ron Luciano on the same day. Weaver was thrown out in the first game and ejected before the second game.

1989 - Dave Dravecky of the San Francisco Giants, in his second start after coming back from cancer surgery on his pitching arm, broke his arm but earned the win in a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Expos. Dravecky entered the sixth inning with a three-hit shutout. He gave up a leadoff home run to Damaso Garcia and hit Andres Galarraga with a pitch. After throwing a wild pitch to Tim Raines, he collapsed and clutched his left arm in agony.

1990 - Philadelphia's Terry Mulholland pitched the record eighth no-hitter of the season, and the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0. The season's eighth no-hitter surpassed the modern record of seven set in 1908 and 1917.

2001 - Trevor Hoffman pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 300th career save, completing a two-hitter that lifted the San Diego Padres over the New York Mets 2-1.

2005 - Randy Winn hit for the cycle in his first four at-bats in San Francisco's 7-3 win over Cincinnati.

2011 - Jim Thome hit his 600th home run an inning after slugging No. 599 to power the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

2012 - Felix Hernandez pitched the Seattle Mariners' first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in a 1-0 victory. It was the third perfect game in baseball this season - a first - joining gems by Chicago's Philip Humber against the Mariners in April and San Francisco's Matt Cain against Houston in June. It was also the sixth no-hitter.

2012 - San Francisco outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended 50 games following a positive test for testosterone, ending what had been an MVP-caliber regular season. Cabrera was leading the NL in hitting.

2014 - Mo'Ne Davis, one of two girls at the Little League World Series, threw a two-hitter to help Philadelphia beat Nashville 4-0 in the opener for both teams.

2015 - Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two homers and three doubles to drive in seven runs, sending Boston past Felix Hernandez and Seattle 22-10.

___