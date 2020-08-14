Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 8/14/2020 2:47 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 23 cents to settle at $42.01 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 16 cents to $44.80 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent $1.24 a gallon. September heating oil was little changed at $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $20.60 to $1,949.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell $1.63 to $26.09 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $2.86 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.60 Japanese yen from 106.93 yen. The euro rose to $1.1838 from $1.1801.
