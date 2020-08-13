 

Kelsey Mitchell hits late 3-pointer, Fever top Liberty 82-77

 
Associated Press
 
 
BRADENTON, Fla. -- Tiffany Mitchell scored 19 points, Kelsey Mitchell made a long 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds left, and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 86-79 on Thursday night.

Kelsey Mitchell had 13 points in the first half and didn't score again until her 3-pointer gave Indiana an 82-77 lead in the closing seconds. She added two free throws on the team's next possession and finished with 18 points.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for Indiana (4-5), becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to reach the 3,000 mark. Julie Allemand added 13 points, Dupree scored 11 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kia Nurse scored 21 points and Layshia Clarendon added 20 for New York (1-8), which has lost three straight games. The Liberty stayed in it by making 21 of 26 free throws.

