Aces top Lynx 87-77 for sole possession of 2nd place

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) fights for the ball with Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Associated Press

Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier is defended by Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) steals the ball from Minnesota Lynx's Rachel Banham during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Associated Press

Minnesota Lynx's Damiris Dantas, center, grabs a rebound between Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) and A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson drives between Minnesota Lynx's Kayla Alexander (40) and Napheesa Collier during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A'ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces topped the Minnesota Lynx 87-77 on Thursday night for sole possession of second place.

Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas (7-2), which moved within one game of Seattle (8-1) for first in the WNBA standings.

Wilson went coast-to-coast and completed a three-point play with 2.9 seconds left in the first half for a 53-37 lead. She had 13 points in the half and McCoughtry scored 15. Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles only played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury, and she did not return.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.