Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean; the earliest 'œJ-named' storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
Updated 8/13/2020 9:58 AM
MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean; the earliest 'J-named' storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.