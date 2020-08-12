 

Barcelona says player not in Champions League team has virus

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/12/2020 7:00 AM

BARCELONA, Spain -- A Barcelona player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday, adding that he is not in its Champions League squad.

Barcelona did not identify the player but said he had 'not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon' on Thursday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals of the mini-tournament being played in Portugal.

The club said the infected player has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is in good health. He was quarantined at home and everyone who had contact with him would be tested.

He was among the nine players beginning preseason training this week: Pedri, TrincÃ£o, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, WaguÃ©, AleÃ±Ã¡, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 