Turner helps Indiana hold off Harden rally to beat Rockets

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) steals the ball from Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green, left, defends a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday, center, passes the ball away from Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots a three-point basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and Indiana held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday.

It looked as if the Pacers had locked up the win when they went up 104-90 with 5:05 remaining. That's when Harden got Houston going, cutting it to 106-104 on with a driving basket with 27 seconds to go.

Harden had 11 of Houston's 14 points during the surge.

But after Victor Olidipo missed a 3-pointer, Turner tipped out the rebound to Justin Holliday with six seconds left. Holiday hit two foul shots to finish off Indiana's first victory over Houston since February 2017.

Harden could not get off a final 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded. The Rockets have lost two straight for the first time since the NBA restarted the season.

Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds. He came an assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season. It was Harden's 21st game this season with 40 points or more.

Holiday also has 18 points for the Pacers. Olidipo and Doug McDermont had 16 points apiece. Turner led the Pacers with 12 rebounds.

Jeff Green had 14 points for Houston. The Rockets struggled from the outside, going just 16 of 57 on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Coach Nate McMillan was rewarded with a one-year extension to his contract that was set to expire after next season. ... Malcolm Brogdon, who had 12 points in Monday's loss to Miami, sat out against Houston with a sore neck.

Rockets: Russell Westbrook was diagnosed with a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg and will miss Friday's regular-season finale. He did not play against Indiana. Westbrook will be reevaluated before the playoffs. ... Houston had not lost consecutive games since dropping four straight in March before the pandemic shut down the NBA.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Play Miami on Friday.

Rockets: Play Philadelphia on Friday.