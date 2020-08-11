 

MATCHDAY: PSG-Atalanta in 1st Champions League quarterfinal

  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, right, gesture during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. PSG will play Atalanta in a Champions League quarterfinals soccer match on Wednesday. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

  • PSG's Neymar and Angel Di Maria, center, run side by side during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. PSG will play Atalanta in a Champions League quarterfinals soccer match on Wednesday. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

  • PSG's Neymar, right, and Kylian Mbappe exercise during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. PSG will play Atalanta in a Champions League quarterfinals soccer match on Wednesday. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

  • PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel, second right, arrives for a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. PSG will play Atalanta in a Champions League quarterfinals soccer match on Wednesday. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

  • Atalanta players stand on the pitch during a team walk around at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. Atalanta will play PSG in a Champions League quarterfinals soccer match on Wednesday. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

  • Atalanta's Caleb Okoli takes a picture during a team walk around at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. Atalanta will play PSG in a Champions League quarterfinals soccer match on Wednesday. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

Updated 8/11/2020 2:51 PM

LISBON -- A look at the first of the Champions League quarterfinals between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta on Wednesday.

STORYLINE

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Atalanta's first season in the Champions League began with three group-stage losses. The northern Italian side fought back to advance to the knockout phase and now finds itself two wins from the final as Italy's sole remaining representative. The reconfigured final-eight format means there's only one match on neutral territory at Benfica against PSG rather two legs home and away. It looks like a mismatch, with the French treble winner's revenue and wage bill far exceeding Atalanta's budget. But Atalanta was Serie A's highest-scoring team in a run to a second consecutive third-place finish. Josip Ilicic, who scored five goals across the two last-16 games against Valencia, hasn't traveled to Lisbon for personal reasons. PSG is set to be missing forward Kylian MbappÃ© from the starting lineup as he has been recovering from an ankle injury.

TOP SCORER

Paris Saint-Germain: Kylian MbappÃ© (30 in all competitions).

Atalanta: Josip IliÄiÄ (21).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Paris Saint-Germain: Ãngel Di MarÃ­a (14 assists).

Atalanta: Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez (18).

TOP DEFENDER

Paris Saint-Germain: Thiago Silva.

Atalanta: Berat Djimsiti.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue (1st), French Cup (winners), League Cup (winners).

Atalanta: Serie A (3rd), Italian Cup (last 16).

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BEST

Paris Saint-Germain: Semifinals (1995).

Atalanta: Debut.

REVENUE

Paris Saint-Germain: 637.8 million euros.

Atalanta: 188.6 million euros.

WAGE BILL

Paris Saint-Germain: 337 million euros.

Atalanta: 50.9 million for players.

___

Finances based on latest figured reported by the club or UEFA

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

