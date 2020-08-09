Lynn expected to start as Rangers host Angels

Los Angeles Angels (5-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (5-8, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-0, 2.35 ERA, .98 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (1-0, .49 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last season.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last year, batting .247 as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Texas leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Greg Bird: (calf).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.