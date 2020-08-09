 

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

  • In this image from video provided by NBC4 Washington, law enforcement work the scene of a shooting, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Southeast Washington. (NBC4 Washington via AP)

    In this image from video provided by NBC4 Washington, law enforcement work the scene of a shooting, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Southeast Washington. (NBC4 Washington via AP) Associated Press

Associated Press
Updated 8/9/2020 11:19 AM

WASHINGTON -- A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officers 'struggling for her life,' according to police.

A 17-year-old male died in the shooting that occurred after midnight in a southeast side neighborhood where people had gathered for music and food, Peter Newsham, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'There was some kind of a dispute,' Newsham said. 'Multiple weapons were produced.' He said a motive for the shooting wasn't clear.

The off-duty officer was taken by fellow officers to a local hospital, Newsham said.

'She's struggling for her life right now,' he said. He added that 'the rest of the gunshot wounds, as far as we know, are non-life-threatening.'

No arrests were immediately announced.

There may have been hundreds of attendees at the gathering despite city restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic on such large gatherings, Newsham said.

Nelson Bostic, a resident in the area, told WTOP the gathering appeared to be a birthday party. After the burst of gunfire, he said he saw 'people laying on the ground' and 'ducking under cars.'

'It was terrible,' he said.

