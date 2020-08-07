Police say at least 14 people are dead and 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway in southern India
Updated 8/7/2020 11:57 AM
NEW DELHI -- Police say at least 14 people are dead and 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway in southern India.
