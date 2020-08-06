Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, while experts say the continent's real toll is far higher
Updated 8/6/2020 3:51 PM
JOHANNESBURG -- Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, while experts say the continent's real toll is far higher.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.