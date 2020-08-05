First-place Marlins sweep O's, move to 5-1 despite outbreak

Miami Marlins shortstop Jonathan Villar (2) and center fielder Monte Harrison, right, celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Baltimore. Marlins' Corey Dickerson, left, looks on. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- Five pitchers combined on a four-hitter for Don Mattingly's undermanned, gritty and first-place Miami Marlins, who beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 Wednesday night for a doubleheader sweep.

Brian Anderson homered in opener, and Miami won 1-0 despite getting only two hits.

The sweep kept the Marlins atop the NL East and earned Mattingly his 281st win as Miami's manager, tying Jack McKeon's club record.

The Marlins won their third straight game since emerging from a coronavirus-prompted layoff that left them with a roster filled with callups, free agents and rookies. Miami has allowed a total of one run and 10 hits in those three games at Camden Yards.

In the nightcap. Jon Berti hit an RBI double off Asher Wojciechowski (0-2) in the first inning and scored on a fly ball by JesÃºs Aguilar. That proved to be enough. Josh A. Smith started, Brian Moran (1-0) struck out three over one inning and Stephen Tarpley got four outs for his first save.

In the opener, Anderson produced the game's lone run with an opposite-field drive to right off Alex Cobb (1-1).

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez gave up a one-out double to Chance Sisco in the fifth and Pedro Severino followed with a single before Nick Vincent (1-0) got Hanser Alberto to hit into a double play, ending Baltmore's only threat.

PHILLIES 11, YANKEES 7, 7 innings

YANKEES 3, PHILLIES 1, 7 innings

PHILADELPHIA -- Mike Tauchman's tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent New York over Philadelphia and a split of their doubleheader.

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler (2-0) and lead the 'visiting' Phillies to a victory over the Yankees in the opener, snapping New York's seven-game winning streak.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the nightcap, allowing one run on Luke Voit's homer and three hits in six innings. Giancarlo Stanton and Voit greeted reliever Tommy Hunter (0-1) with consecutive singles, and Tauchman lined a double to right-center for a 2-1 lead.

Adam Ottavino (2-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.

In the opener, Aaron Judge hit his seventh homer in just the 10th game of the season for the Yankees, who made the Phillies turn to closer Hector Neris for the final out after they took an eight-run lead into the last inning. New York lefty J.A. Happ (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits and six walks over three innings.

METS 3, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON -- Nationals starter Max Scherzer exited because of a hamstring problem after laboring through just one inning, overshadowing Juan Soto's eventful 2020 debut for the World Series champs, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win.

Porcello (1-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits and retiring the last 10 batters he faced.

New York's Dominic Smith drove in two runs and Luis Guillorme -- starting at second base with Robinson CanÃ³ on the injured list -- provided a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth off Scherzer's replacement, Erick Fedde (0-1).

Scherzer revealed afterward that he first felt something wrong with the hamstring before his previous start, six days earlier against Toronto. But he pitched anyway in that one and ended up throwing an MLB season-high 112 pitches across 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

BREWERS 1, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO -- Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and Milwaukee snapped Chicago's six-game winning streak.

Milwaukee held struggling star Christian Yelich out of the lineup, with the 2018 NL MVP and two-time defending NL batting champion mired in a season-opening 3-for-34 slump.

Houser (1-0) simply dazzled on a night when Dallas Keuchel (2-1) was about as good for Chicago. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up five hits and struck out five for the win.

Josh Hader retired all three batters in the ninth for his second save in as many chances.

TWINS 5, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH -- Minnesota's Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings.

Dobnak, who grew up a half-hour south of PNC Park in the Pittsburgh suburb of South Park, didn't walk a batter and struck out just one.

Marwin Gonzalez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Twins. Max Kepler gave Minnesota some breathing room in the ninth with a three-run home run off Pirates' reliever Dovydas Neverauskas.

Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams (0-3) became the first Pirate this season to pitch seven innings. Williams allowed just one run, a flare to left field by Gonzalez in the second that scored Jake Cave after a replay review.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- MartÃ­n PÃ©rez pitched out of trouble all night, and Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help Boston stop a four-game skid.

PÃ©rez (2-1) allowed four hits and three walks, wiggling out of jams for five innings. He struck out four. Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman completed a four-hitter.

Verdugo added to his success against left-handed pitching with a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) that opened the scoring in the fourth.

BLUE JAYS 2, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA -- Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with four relievers on a three-hitter and Toronto beat shorthanded Atlanta.

Ryu (1-1) lasted only five innings but was dominant as he gave up only one hit, an infield single by Adam Duvall in the second. Duvall homered in the seventh off Thomas Hatch. Anthony Bass earned his second save.

The Braves were forced to recast their lineup after placing Ozzie Albies and Matt Adams on the injured list and giving Freddie Freeman a day off. Sean Newcomb (0-1) allowed five hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 2, REDS 0

CLEVELAND -- Mike Clevinger didn't have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead Cleveland as the Indians wait for manager Terry Francona's return from a gastrointestinal problem.

Clevinger (1-1) worked around five walks, including three in the sixth. The right-hander's strong start - he gave up just two hits - continued a pattern for the Indians, who have had great pitching while their offense remains in a team-wide funk.

CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez hit an RBI single off Reds rookie Tejay Antone (0-1) and Ã"scar Mercado scored with some daring baserunning to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Brad Hand struck out two in the ninth for his fourth save.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports