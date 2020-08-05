Authorities: Chicago police officer shot, suspect in custody
Posted8/5/2020 7:00 AM
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was shot early Wednesday on the city's West Side and a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.
The shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. The officer was transported to a hospital, but the officer's condition wasn't immediately known, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter.
Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released by police, but WLS-TV reported the officer was in stable condition.
