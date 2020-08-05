 

GOP Congressman Rodney Davis tests positive for COVID-19

 
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. -- Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis on Wednesday announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Davis said he has taken his temperature twice daily since the start of the pandemic. He said his temperature was slightly elevated Wednesday and both he and his wife tested for the virus, with his coming back positive.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

``My staff, who I've worked with in-person this week, have received negative tests as well,' Davis said in the statement. ``Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.'

Davis said he is postponing planned public events and will quarantine himself until he tests negative, adding protecting the public health is his highest priority.

'If you're out in public, use social distancing, and when you can't social distance, please wear a mask," he said. ``All of us must do our part. That's what it will take to get through this pandemic.'

Davis, 50, of Taylorville represents the 13th Congressional District in central and southwestern Illinois. He defeated Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield by a narrow margin in 2018. Davis and Londrigan will face-off again in November.

