BMW loses 212 million euros in Q2, sees rebound in China

FRANKFURT, Germany -- German automaker BMW AG lost 212 million euros ($250 million) in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns cut vehicle sales by a quarter in the April-June period. The company saw a rebound in China, its biggest market.

The net loss compared to a profit of 1.48 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

The company has since re-started all its factories and CEO Oliver Zipse said Wednesday he was 'cautiously optimistic' about the second half of the year, predicting the automaker would still make some profit selling cars.

'Our swift responsiveness and consistent management strategy enabled us to limit the impact of the corona pandemic" during the first half of the year, he said.

The company said a positive trend was emerging in China, which was hit earlier by the virus but reopened earlier. Sales there rose 17% in the second quarter compared to the year-earlier quarter.

Sales fell 25% to 485,500 cars under the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands. Revenues fell 10% to 43.2 billion euros. The company stayed with its financial forecast for the full year, saying that its worldwide auto deliveries would be 'significantly lower' than last year's, and that its operating margin in its automobile business would be between zero and 3%.

The company had to halt production at its BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd joint venture in Shenyang from the end of January to mid-February, while European plants and its manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina closed down from mid-March to mid-May.

BMW also makes motorcycles and has a financial services arm. The company is based in Munich and has 125,600 employees.