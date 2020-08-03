Memphis faces New Orleans, aims to halt 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (32-35, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (28-38, 11th in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pelicans -4; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis enters the matchup against New Orleans as losers of three games in a row.

The Pelicans are 3-8 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 49.3 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 16.5.

The Grizzlies are 19-24 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.0.

The Pelicans won the last matchup between these two teams 139-111 on Jan. 31. Williamson scored 24 points to help lead New Orleans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans with 6.9 assists, and scores 12.2 points per game. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.4 points and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Ja Morant is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Valanciunas is shooting 69.6% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 49.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 42.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.