Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal
Updated 8/3/2020 11:28 AM
MADRID -- Spain's former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal.
The royal family's website on Monday published a letter from Juan Carlos to his son, King Felipe VI, saying 'I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain.'
