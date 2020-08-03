Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 8/3/2020 2:26 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 74 cents to settle at $41.01 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 63 cents to $44.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $1.21 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas rose 30 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 40 cents to $1,986.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 20 cents to $24.42 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $2.91 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.99 Japanese yen from 105.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.1759 from $1.1788.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.