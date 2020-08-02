Wright helps Braves blank Mets 4-0 for 5th straight win

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker gives Dansby Swanson and the rest of the team a tip of the cap at Truist Park after beating the New York Mets during a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis CÃ©spedes had opted out of playing any more this season.

The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that CÃ©spedes wasn't at the ballpark and the team hadn't been able to contact him.

After the game, Van Wagenen said: 'He's decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons.'

A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old CÃ©spedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018, after a series of injuries.

The Braves sent New York to its fifth straight loss.

Wright worked around five hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. Relievers Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

New York's David Peterson (1-1) went six innings, striking out eight.

REDS 4, TIGERS 3, GAME 1

DETROIT -- In the opener of the first seven-inning doubleheader in Major League Baseball history, Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent the Reds to the victory.

It was strange from the start - the scoreboard at Comerica Park listed nine innings instead of the usual seven.

Former Tigers slugger Nick Castellanos homered twice and drove in three runs for Cincinnati. But his three-base error in right field in the sixth inning allowed Detroit to tie the game.

Cincinnati's Raisel Iglesias (1-1) got the final out of the sixth before pitching a scoreless seventh.

Tigers reliever Tyler Alexander struck out the first nine batters he faced, tying the American League record for consecutive strikeouts. His streak ended in the top of the sixth, one short of Tom Seaver's major league record, when he hit Mike Moustakas with a 1-2 pitch. Moustakas left the game with an apparent hand injury.

Joe Jimenez (0-1) got the loss.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1

BALTIMORE -- Hanser Alberto doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato NÃºÃ±ez and Pat Valaika homered, and Baltimore beat Tampa Bayto complete a three-game sweep.

After the final out, the Orioles celebrated (with proper social distancing) their first series sweep since Aug. 27-29, 2018, against Toronto, and first against Tampa Bay since 2016.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who have dropped five straight to fall two games under .500 (4-6) for the first time since June 28, 2018 (39-41). Jalen Beeks (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Evan Phillips (1-0) pitched the seventh to earn his first major league win, and Cole Sulser picked up his third save as part of a Baltimore bullpen that held the Rays hitless over four innings.

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh inning, and Chicago finished a three-game sweep.

Yasmani Grandal added three RBIs for the White Sox in support of right-hander Dylan Cease (1-1), who gave up a homer to Alex Gordon in the third inning but otherwise steered clear of trouble.

Scott Barlow (1-1) took the loss for the Royals on a second straight terrible outing by their bullpen.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and Minnesota used its bullpen to string together a two-hitter, taking the four-game series from its primary division competitor.

Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, and Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz drove him in with singles in the first and third. Garver, who had a career-high 31 homers in 2019, went deep in the second as the Twins built a 3-0 lead against Aaron Civale (1-1).

The defending AL Central champions allowed four runs in the four-game set against the Indians, winning three of them to raise their record to 7-2.

Devin Smeltzer (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings for the win.

