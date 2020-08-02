 

1,467 new confirmed Illinois cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/2/2020 1:13 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- There were 1,467 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 14 additional confirmed deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sunday.

The latest confirmed cases brings to 181,943 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths now total 7,517. The ages of coronavirus cases reported in Illinois range from younger than one-year to older than 100 years.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from July 26'"August 1 is 3.9%, the health department reports.

According to the health department, laboratories report 38,945 tests for the virus have taken place in the past 24 hours, putting the number of tests in Illinois for COVID-19 at 2,778,000.

